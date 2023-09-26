New ski lockers open at Park City Mountain

The storage service for skis, snowboards, boots and other equipment has started renting out lockers for the 2023 and 2024 season.

The double and quad lockers will be near the bus stop at the Park City Mountain base area.

Founder Sean Railton said he wanted to provide an option that’s convenient for people who take the bus.

“A lot of us live in Park City and we live close to a bus stop,” he said, “but we don't live close enough to walk in our ski boots to get on the bus with our gear, and go skiing. You can get on the bus and just head here, and all your skis are here, your boots, your gloves, your helmet, and you're ready to go do your thing.”

It’s called Ridge Club and comes with access to dressing rooms, bathrooms and a lounge.

“I could have put 30% more lockers in the space, but I wanted people to feel like they had had the room to sit down, put on their boots. We've got benches, we've got a couch, we've got a TV.”

The club also touts security measures and prices starting at $800 a year.