Kemo Sabe on Park City’s Main Street awarded full bar license

Utah’s Alcoholic Beverage Services Commission granted Kemo Sabe a liquor license Thursday.

The Western-themed store that sells boots and cowboy hats opened on the upper portion of Park City’s Main Street earlier this year.

According to Kemo Sabe Director of Marketing and Public Relations Shannon Asher, the license will allow it to operate a speakeasy bar in the retail store.

However, it will have to run the bar in a separate room due to Utah’s strict rules around alcohol. That’s different from its locations across the West, where shoppers are allowed to drink and roam the store.

Parker Malatesta Inside Kemo Sabe's Park City store.

The Park City speakeasy will include a smaller shopping section.

In Utah, bar licenses are controlled by the state, and kept at a specific number. With Kemo Sabe’s approval Thursday, now just 10 full bar licenses remain for businesses throughout the entire state.

Kemo Sabe also has locations in Aspen, Vail, Las Vegas and Jackson.

The speakeasy will open soon, but an exact date has not been announced.