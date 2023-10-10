Betsy Wallace stepping down as Park City Institute executive director

Wallace is becoming the chair of finance on the Park City Institute’s board of directors. The institute said she will work on the finance committee, oversee grant management, and continue to curate the institute’s speaker series.

Wallace was hired as the organization’s executive director in April after retiring as managing director of the Sundance Institute. She also announced a bid for Park City Council this year, but later dropped out due to concerns about work/life balance.

Under Wallace’s leadership, the institute moved its staple “Big Stars, Bright Nights” summer program to Canyons Village, and hosted a winter speaker series at the Eccles Center.

In a statement, Wallace said it was an honor to serve as executive director. Wallace added she’s confident in the leadership of Dr. Ember Conley, who will be serving as the institute’s interim executive director.

Conley formerly served as superintendent of the Park City School District.