Romney, GOP candidates meet in Park City to take on Trump

GOP presidential candidates met at Mitt Romney’s E2 Summit at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Tuesday with one main goal: defeat Donald Trump.

They included former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Around 250 people attended, including top donors from Romney’s 2012 presidential bid, The Washington Post reported.

Romney encouraged the candidates and donors to coalesce behind one person, to beat former President Trump in the primary race.

According to an analysis of Republican primary polls by FiveThirtyEight, Trump leads all other candidates by more than 40 percentage points.

With the first primary in Iowa months away, Romney said a “train wreck is the most likely scenario, but not necessary.”

Referring to the recent ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Romney called the Republican party “schizophrenic,” saying it lacked an identity.

He said donors need to tell waning candidates “to step aside.”

Romney’s former running mate Paul Ryan also spoke at the two-day event in Deer Valley.