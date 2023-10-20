© 2023 KPCW

Driver injured after rollover on Marsac Avenue

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT
Connor Thomas

The truck carrying a trailer crashed shortly after noon Friday at the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue.

The 28-year-old man driving the truck sustained minor injuries, according to Park City Police spokesperson Jay Randall. The driver and passenger were both transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Police have blocked off access to Marsac Avenue at the Deer Valley Drive roundabout. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Royal Street.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta