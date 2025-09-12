Tough night of football for the Wasatch Back teams

The Park City Miners fell to the Bountiful Redhawks 14-6 Friday night. The Miners showed improvement on the offensive side as they sustained drives in first half. However, they could not capitalize inside the red zone, settling for two field goals and coming up short on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line.

Trailing 7-6 at the half, the Miners offense stalled in the second half. Bountiful got a third quarter touchdown and then controlled the ball with a powerful rushing attack. Park City’s defense held strong, keeping the game within reach. Thomas Davis blocked a field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Miners marched inside the Redhawks 10-yard line but could not punch in the tying score.

Park City (2-3) opens Region 8 play at home against the Mountain View Bruins on Friday night at 7 p.m. Tune into KPCW for the live broadcast.

The Wasatch Wasps’ three-game winning streak ended with a 33-14 loss to the Timpview Thunderbirds in a Region 7 contest. Timpview’s defense held the Wasps in check as they got out to a 24-0 lead. The Wasps got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a defensive touchdown, but the lead was too big to overcome.

The Wasps are 1-1 in Region 7 and 3-2 overall. They travel to face the Orem Tigers for another Region 7 showdown on Friday night.

The South Summit Wildcats and North Summit Braves each suffered blowout losses. The Wildcats lost to the San Juan Broncos 69-21 while the Braves fell to the Kanab Cowboys 41-13. Next up, the Wildcats take on the Layton Christian Academy Eagles, and the Braves travel to face the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs. Both games will be played Friday at 7 p.m.

When you support KPCW, you support local news that matters to our community. Keep news local. Donate now during KPCW’s pledge drive.