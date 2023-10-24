Park City Police, Utah Highway Patrol increase commercial truck inspections after recent crashes

Authorities inspected 21 trucks Oct. 22, focusing on dump trucks. Police say those cause the most concern after multiple crashes in the roundabout at Deer Valley Drive and Marsac Avenue over the last few years.

Park City Police spokesperson Jay Randall said authorities found more than 140 violations, most related to the brakes.

“So tires, brakes, suspension parts that are either weak or broken,” Randall said. “So some of these things, for instance, if there's suspension parts that are broken or weak, when they're loaded and they turn a corner they can roll a lot more easily.”

During Sunday’s inspection, 11 vehicles and one driver were rendered out of service for registration violations.

Officer Clayton Eves said inspections are supposed to happen annually, but that isn’t always the case.

“They run these trucks nonstop and try to earn their dime, and that’s why we are out here, to make sure at least they are at least operating safely.”

These inspections come after a truck towing a long gooseneck trailer rolled on Marsac Avenue in Old Town Park City last week, sending two people to the hospital.