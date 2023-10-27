Park City renovation leads to Army Corps of Engineers investigation, lawsuit from neighbors

In a quiet Park City neighborhood known for stunning vistas and mind-boggling property values, a renovation and landscaping project has resulted in a lawsuit and a federal inquiry.

This conflict pits Park City Planning Commission Chair Sarah Hall and city hall employees against nine neighbors who say the city is looking the other way as, they allege, Hall violates building and land use codes on her 7-acre property.

Hall joined the planning commission in 2018 and became chair in 2023. The commission advises the city council on land use and building permits. Members are appointed to four-year terms by the mayor and council.

The neighbors’ Third District Court complaint seeks code enforcement at Hall’s home. Separately, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is examining landscaping and drilling on Hall’s property that may violate the federal Clean Water Act. Violations can carry fines of up to $50,000 per day and possible prison time, depending on whether the mistakes were negligent.

Margaret Plane, city attorney, and Park City Municipal are named in the court complaint. Plane declined to comment. Park City spokesman Clayton Scrivner said the city is focused on the litigation “rather than attempting to unravel inaccuracies and rumors.”

See the full report from the Salt Lake Tribune here.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.