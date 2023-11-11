Fresh Market bus stop construction will continue into next year

The pair of bus stops are some of the busiest in Park City, and offer connections to several routes.

Work began a few months ago and the existing shelters have since been torn down.

Two pull-ins to Fresh Market are closed until the project is completed, which Park City Manager Matt Dias now says will be sometime next year.

“Before the winter season starts, we’ll have flat work done, all the retaining walls, the concrete, the sidewalks, and otherwise. We’ll have some temporary stations up there to keep people out of the inclement weather - the snow, the rain, and the wind."

A city spokesperson said they hope to complete the project by February 2024, pending weather conditions. Dias said the new shelters will be an improvement.

“What we’re trying to do is make them bigger. I don’t want to say newer, but freshen them up… So just a much better experience. We’re making ADA improvements, signage, utilizing technology, there’ll be WiFi in the shelter. Our expectation is it’s a huge upgrade from what we’ve had in the past at one of the busiest locations in our community.”

The new stops are being funded by a $7 million Federal Transit Administration grant. The city plans to add amenities at more than 70 other bus stops in the coming years.

A temporary shelter has been placed in front of the Yarrow Doubletree Hotel to serve as a replacement for the time being. Another will soon be placed on the Park Avenue Condos side to the west.