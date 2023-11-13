New Canyons Village garage could open the door to paid parking

Existing surface parking in Canyons Village would be consolidated into the new garage, which would offer more than 1,800 parking spots, a four-lane drop-off area, and electric vehicle chargers. All parking stalls would be covered.

A website for the project states the garage provides an opportunity for paid parking. Park City Mountain has instituted paid daily parking in Mountain Village, but not in Canyons Village.

The new garage would be at the corner of Canyons Resort Drive and Lower Village Road, similar to the existing Cabriolet lot.

The project would be completed in three phases. The first would be the garage. The following stages would include an upgraded transit center, a public gathering space, and potential commercial development.

The project must get approvals from Summit County before moving forward. The developers hope to finish the garage in time for 2025-26 ski season.

Anyone who wants to learn more can attend a virtual open house Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

A link to register and more information about the project, including renderings, can be found here.