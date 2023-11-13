© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slamdance Film Festival, Sundance’s edgier sibling, returns to Park City in January

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST
The Slamdance Film Festival is scheduled in-person from Jan. 19 - 25 with an online version of the festival from Jan. 22 - 28.
Slamdance
The Slamdance Film Festival is scheduled in-person from Jan. 19 - 25 with an online version of the festival from Jan. 22 - 28.

Tickets are now on sale for the 30th annual Slamdance Film Festival, which showcases lower-budget independent films.

Slamdance was created in 1995 after the founders had trouble getting their films into the Sundance Film Festival.

The two festivals are both in late January in Park City. While Sundance has venues spread around town, Slamdance contains itself to the Treasure Mountain Inn at the top of Main Street.

Slamdance focuses on lower-budget independent films from emerging artists, and calls itself “anti-algorithm.”

Movies selected must be directorial debuts with no U.S. distribution and a budget under $1 million.

Notable festival alumni include "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho, “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan, and Ari Aster, director of "Midsommar" and "Hereditary."

Slamdance is scheduled from Jan. 19 - 25 with an online version of the festival from Jan. 22 - 28.

Slamdance films usually do not feature big budget stars like Sundance premieres and tickets are much cheaper.

An all-access pass, which gets you into every screening, panel, and happy hour event, costs $250.

Students and locals can get the pass for half the cost at $125. A virtual pass is $50.

Each pass option includes a free annual subscription to the Slamdance Channel, an online streaming platform with films from the festival.

Slamdance will also be hosting its ‘Unstoppable’ program for the fourth straight year at the University of Utah from Jan. 22 - 24. The Unstoppable program features filmmakers with visible and non-visible disabilities. All screenings are free.

The film lineup for the 2024 festival has yet to be announced. Complete details about Slamdance and tickets are available at slamdance.com.
Tags
Park City Slamdance Film Festival
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta