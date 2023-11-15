Crews start pile burns on Treasure Hill

Crews with Alpine Forestry, contracting with Park City Municipal, plan to burn hundreds of slash piles on 55 acres of Treasure Hill through the weekend.

The burn zone is in the area of the Town Lift, and smoke may be visible in Old Town. You’re asked not to report it.

The project is part of Park City’s effort to reduce wildfire risk. The goal is to remove overgrown and dead vegetation that could serve as fuel to a potential wildfire.

Alpine Forestry co-owner David Telian said this week’s weather conditions make it a safe time to burn.

“The primary thing that we need for successful fall burning is a little bit of moisture, but not too much,” Telian said. “We need a certain amount of light snow or recent rain that keeps the fire contained to the pile area, and keeps it from spreading. But not too much snow or too much rain that makes the piles not want to burn well.”

A variety of other weather variables are important as well, like atmospheric pressure. Telian said they study data from the National Weather Service to determine when it's best to burn.

“We’re also looking at wind conditions - calm, stable, not squirrely and picking up rapidly. But that can change throughout the day, so wind is something we’re constantly watching.”

Crews will take a break Friday and then, if conditions allow, Alpine Forestry plans to burn piles on Treasure Hill through Sunday.