New art gallery opens on Park City’s lower Main Street

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST
Patrons check out the new gallery.
Parker Malatesta
Patrons check out the new gallery.

A new art gallery has replaced Dressed Design near the bottom of Main Street

The new Relevant Galleries opened Friday at 692 Main Street.

Its grand-opening showcase features works from David Yarrow, a photographer based in the U.K.

Justin Montgomery with Relevant Galleries described Yarrow's photos as unique.

“It's very large scale, fine art photography, mostly black and white," Montogomery said. "He works with a host of very famous supermodels: Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Alessandra Ambrosio, and then a whole host of characters like Gerard Butler, John McEnroe, and he puts them into these really incredible cinematic storylines.”

One of Yarrow's pieces.
Parker Malatesta
One of Yarrow's pieces.

Montgomery invites everyone to come down to the new gallery and check it out for themselves.

He said he finds Park City’s art market to have a diverse, international feel.

“It’s no secret that this is a thriving market,” Montgomery said. “I see the growth of Park City every year, and from the past mountain markets that we’ve been in, it’s hard to grow locally. It’s really hard to not outgrow the town. So what I feel so far is that it’s just a really charming community. Everybody has been extremely friendly so far.”

The last Friday of the every month, all of the art venues in Park City host a “gallery stroll.” The event is free and open to the public, and includes food, drinks, and music.

Dressed Design, which the new gallery replaced, has relocated to the Park City Outlets.
