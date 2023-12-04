Free ski films to screen at Santy Auditorium

Eric Moxham is the Founder and CEO of a new local software company called Hence. It’s building what he calls the future of collaboration by bringing together professional creators under one platform to enable great storytelling with a focus on action sports and outdoor sectors. Hence is partnering with Faction Films to bring the local premiers to Park City.

“Our platform brings together and connects professional creatives, so filmmakers, writers, photographers, with athletes and other personalities, and with brands and media houses and provides them with software tools to facilitate collaboration and great storytelling,” Moxam said. “And we're currently operating in beta mode, but we'll be fully launching early next year.”

The first short, about 12 minutes long, is titled “Thank You.” It was filmed in Norway with four Faction-sponsored professional freeskiers who compete in the terrain park and half pipe.

“They go on an expedition in Norway with an Austrian guide and it's the first time that these athletes have ever gone into the backcountry,” Moxam said.

The second short, about 14-minutes long, is called “Dream Day.”

“It's half an animation, half video, but it's about a boy who grows up and basically tours around in an old beat up Volkswagen bus and he picks up a hitchhiker. And it's about their adventure, touring in the backcountry and in the French Alps.”

The feature film is titled “Abstract,” with segments filmed in the backcountry of the Wasatch, Jackson and British Colombia as well in the streets of Japan. Athletes include Mac Forehand, Alex Hall, Tim McChesney and Blake Wilson. Both McChesney and Wilson, Moxham says, will be attending Tuesday’s event.

Faction Films Some of the athletes skiing in "Abstract."

Tickets can be reserved by going to the link in the web version of this story at kpcw.org.

Show time is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from food and beverage sales will be donated to Park City Ski and Snowboard and Utah Avalanche Center.