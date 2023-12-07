Vail plans automated, more sustainable snow guns at Park City Mountain

CEO Kirsten Lynch made the announcement during Vail Resorts’ first quarter earnings call Dec. 7. Park City is among resorts receiving new “automated and energy-efficient snow guns.”

“We also plan to further support the company's ‘Commitment to Xero’ by investing in waste-reduction projects across our resorts to achieve the goal of zero waste-to-landfill by 2030,” Lynch said.

The new infrastructure be installed on Another World and Chicane.

"These enhancements will build on Park City Mountain’s extensive snowmaking system, which is the largest in the state of Utah. I’m proud of our incredible snowmaking team and the work they do to operate and optimize this vast system," Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh said. "These investments will enable them to do even more to provide a phenomenal, fun and safe on-mountain experience for our guests."

This year, the company is piloting a rental service called My Epic Gear in Colorado. Vail hopes to launch it in Park City for the 2024-2025 ski season. It will be an app-based service offering custom-fitted delivery gear to pass holders.

Lynch also says Whistler Blackcomb will replace its Fitzsimmons lift this year with the high-speed eight-pack a group of Park City residents organized against. The eight-pack originally was meant to replace Silverlode.

Vail operated at a roughly $175 million loss this quarter, Lynch says the company’s first fiscal quarter normally sees a loss. Last year it operated at a $137 million deficit.

Lodging—despite operating at a $200,000 loss—was up 6% compared to last year. Vail attributed the bump to excellent snow conditions in the Tetons.

Vail’s stock dropped about $30 a share in September and continues to hover around $220.

The company officially announced its intention to acquire the Swiss ski resort Crans-Montana Nov. 30, which gave shares a slight bump. The company expects to close the deal this ski season and add the resort to select Epic Passes next season.