Contentious plan to develop Deer Valley ski beach had an important supporter: Senate President Stuart Adams

A contentious request by Deer Valley to take control of a Park City public road drew the interest last year of Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, who called Mayor Nann Worel and other city officials to his Capitol office to discuss the proposed development.

Adams said Wednesday — ahead of an expected Thursday vote by the Park City Council on whether to approve the long-debated transfer — that he encouraged the mayor to move expeditiously and make a decision one way or another on Deer Valley’s request.

“I told her from the very beginning that they should treat [Deer Valley] fairly, that they shouldn’t slow bake them,” Adams said in an interview. “If you’re going to make a decision, make it and tell them about it ... and let them move on.”

By the time the meeting took place in October 2022, Deer Valley’s request to take ownership of the road segment had been pending before the council for more than six months. The resort had broached its plan to transform Snow Parkinto a “world-class base village” more than a year earlier, in a July 2021 presentationto the planning commission.

Adams’ private meeting with Park City officials wasn’t publicly reported. But after it occurred, Republican Rep. Mike Kohler — whose district includes Deer Valley — met and emailed with worried constituents and described what he said the mayor told him about Adams’ pitch.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.