Utah Grizzlies Hockey team exploring sale, possible move

The East Coast Hockey League organization announced on Sunday that it has begun exploring the potential sale of the team, which could result in a future relocation. The Grizzlies will play in the 2025-2026 season, the news release said, with “full commitment” from players, coaches and staff.

After that, though, plans are unclear.

No official sale has been completed yet nor has relocation been finalized. Both decisions need formal approvals from the ECHL and stakeholders. Those conversions will continue in the coming months.

The ECHL is a minor professional hockey league that is a level below the American Hockey League — and that is a level below the National Hockey League. The Grizzlies’ NHL affiliate is the Colorado Avalanche.

The Grizzlies have been facing a transitional period in ownership, which is the leading reason for the sale. David Elmore — who created Elmore Sports Group (the Grizzlies’ current owner) — died in June 2023. Elmore’s wife and co-owner, Donna Tuttle, is now facing declining health and it is challenging for the family to remain actively involved in team operations, the team said.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.