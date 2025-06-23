Park City Community Foundation announces grant finalists

Finalists include the Wasatch Immigration Project which was founded in 2023 and has never before received the grant.

Each finalist submitted a proposal outlining how they would use the grant. WIP would provide consistent, affordable immigration legal services to women and children in Park City and the Wasatch Back by hiring a full-time staff attorney and expanding its team of volunteer attorneys.

Peace House, which was awarded a grant in 2017 for its transitional housing support program for people who experience domestic violence, is also a finalist this year.

This year, the Peace House would use the grant money to equip all K-12 students in Summit County with age-appropriate violence prevention education by paying to put dedicated prevention specialists in local schools.

The Community Foundation requires organizations that have previously received an award to wait three years before applying for the grant.

The third finalist is SOS Outreach which has never earned a grant but was a finalist in 2023 and 2022.

The award money would help SOS Outreach support more than 500 Summit County youth with year-round outdoor recreation programming to foster belonging, resilience and leadership skills led by a full-time program coordinator.

A total of $150,000 will be awarded to the three organizations.

Members of the giving fund will vote for the winner, which will be announced July 15.

PCCF’s Women’s Giving Fund began in 2015 to award high-impact grants to organizations that support local women and children. Runners-up began receiving grant money in 2023.