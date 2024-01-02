Incoming Park City Senior Center president focused on new building

On Jan. 8 the board of directors for the Park City Senior Center is scheduled to officially vote in Liz Novak for a new two-year term as president. Novak replaces Cheryl Soshnik, who will now serve as the group’s vice president.

Soshnik said she’s ready to pass the torch.

“Things have gotten really crazy with the senior center in the last few years, and we’ve grown and we’ve gotten so many things happening, and I just took on so many of the new things that it was more than full-time job to be president of the senior center, as well as the other volunteer things that I did,” Soshnik said. “So I thought I would share the fun.”

Novak said one of her goals as incoming president includes breaking ground on a new home on Woodside Avenue.

“We are moving full blast ahead with lots of programs and activities, looking forward to continuing our relationship with Park City Council in building a new senior center,” Novak said.

Parker Malatesta The Park City Senior Center property on Woodside Avenue.

A request for proposals to construct the new center is being drafted and could possibly be published by the end of January, according to Park City Housing Development Manager Jason Glidden. The city hopes to break ground on the project, which could also include senior housing, in the fall.

Novak said she hopes the new, bigger center will allow them to operate five days a week and have dedicated full-time staff.

To learn more about the senior center and the programs it offers, visit its website.