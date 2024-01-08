Deer Valley hosts open house about Snow Park development

Deer Valley secured a major vote for its Snow Park project from the Park City Council in December, but the resort still has a ways to go. The full development is now slated to move to the Park City Planning Commission for review.

Deer Valley’s plan involves building a new ski-in ski-out village complete with hotels, restaurants, and shops on the existing parking lot at Snow Park.

The resort is hosting an open house Wednesday for people to learn more about the project and share feedback. It’s scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Snow Park Lodge. Deer Valley is asking for people to RSVP by emailing marketing@deervalley.com.