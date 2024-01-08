© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley hosts open house about Snow Park development

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:55 PM MST
The parking lot at Deer Valley's Snow Park. The resort wants to turn the lot into residential units, hotels, and commercial space.
Parker Malatesta
The parking lot at Deer Valley's Snow Park. The resort wants to develop the lot into a new village with hotels and commercial space.

Deer Valley is hosting an open house Wednesday for people to learn more about the resort’s plan to build out the Snow Park base.

Deer Valley secured a major vote for its Snow Park project from the Park City Council in December, but the resort still has a ways to go. The full development is now slated to move to the Park City Planning Commission for review.

Deer Valley’s plan involves building a new ski-in ski-out village complete with hotels, restaurants, and shops on the existing parking lot at Snow Park.

The resort is hosting an open house Wednesday for people to learn more about the project and share feedback. It’s scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Snow Park Lodge. Deer Valley is asking for people to RSVP by emailing marketing@deervalley.com.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta