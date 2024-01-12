Utah Olympic leader ‘grateful’ for France 2030 bid

Officials leading Salt Lake City’s bid for another Winter Olympics hosted government, academic and tourism representatives from southeastern France Jan. 11.

In November the International Olympic Committee named the French Alps the preferred host for the 2030 Winter Games. Salt Lake City is the preferred host for 2034.

Region President Renaud Muselier said France first approached the IOC about hosting two years ago.

“We know how to do,” Muselier said. “We know how to organize international competition in the south of France. We just have organized the international rugby world championship.”

Muselier, who has worked on three Olympic bids in his career, said he’s confident the IOC will grant the 2030 Games to the French Alps thanks to their preparation.

Salt Lake City Committee for the Games President and CEO Fraser Bullock agreed.

“Even though our journey has been 10 years and their journey is much shorter, we are so grateful that they’re doing 2030, because that gives us our preferred slot of 2034,” Bullock said.

Bullock added they plan to work with French going forward.

“Because we’re going to have common things that are going to go from their Games to our Games,” he said. “Whether it’s top sponsors, or hospitality providers, or ticketing technologies, or engaging the communities, we all have similar things. And given that they go before us, we hope to learn from them.”

Bullock said Utah’s Olympic committee is working to finalize bid documents by the end of February to submit to the IOC.

The IOC plans to announce the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 Games in July 2024.