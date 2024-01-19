Crowds hit Park City’s Main Street for 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Gina Bald is celebrating her 21st time as a Sundance volunteer this year. She’s a big fan of the 2024 volunteer jackets.

“I love it,” Bald said. “I love pink - Barbie pink… it’s reversible so you can turn it, the guys like the gray… good choices this year.”

She and fellow volunteer Heidi Carter were searching for some swag at the Doordash pop up on Swede Alley.

“We are socializing in line, enjoying everybody’s company,” Carter said. “People from out of the country. We’ve met people from New York. Just enjoying our time up here.”

Jackson Palmer of Stockton, California, came to Sundance as part of his college storytelling class.

“We travel for 10 days, we’re learning about the power of myth through storytelling,” Palmer said. “Reading like Joseph Campbell, coming to see some films… I’m seeing ‘Freaky Tales’ soon, and one of our adjunct professors worked on it. I’m excited for ‘Kneecap.’ I’m really excited for everything, it’s kind of hard to pick a favorite.”

He said he was also enjoying Park City’s natural setting.

“It’s beautiful, I love the snow. We don’t get a lot of snow where I’m from.”

Parker Malatesta The intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue Friday afternoon.

Sara Sergent, owner of Alpine Distilling in Old Town, said the Sundance boost is always good for business.

“We’re usually always pretty full, and so it’s been a steady stream of people coming in,” Sergent said. “From locals, which is always great to see especially during Sundance, and then people traveling around the world, and then of course, those celebrities that come out for those great little special appearances.”

Her cocktail lounge has a mix of public and private events during the festival. Sergent said her staff is carpooling from outside of town to help with the traffic congestion around Main Street during the busy weekend.

Park City is encouraging locals and visitors to do their part by walking or taking free public transit. The 2024 Sundance Film Festival runs through Jan. 28.