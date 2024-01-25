Park City’s Henry Townshend takes gold at Youth Olympics in South Korea

Park City Ski and Snowboard athlete Henry Townshend has added another medal to the U.S. team’s collection at the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC/OIS Henry Townshend USA in action in the Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Slopestyle at the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Gangwon, South Korea, Thursday 25 January 2024.

Townshend came in first at the men’s freeski slopestyle event Thursday, Jan. 24 ahead of Japan’s Olly Nicholls and Jaakko Koskinen of Finland.

He is the third U.S. athlete from Utah to stand on the podium. Earlier this week South Jordan’s Sean Shuai earned the gold in the men’s short track 500 meter event and helped Team U.S.A. to second place in the mixed team relay.

The first local athlete to make their mark at the Gangwon Youth Olympic Games was ski jumper Josie Johnson who took second at the women’s normal hill individual competition.

The games run until Feb. 1.