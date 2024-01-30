FIS World Cup at Deer Valley will bring traffic changes to Snow Park

The moguls competition opens the World Cup at Deer Valley Thursday afternoon, followed by aerials on Friday, and dual moguls Saturday. Athlete qualifications will begin in the afternoon, with finals scheduled for 7:30 p.m. each day.

While Deer Valley has free parking, it’s likely to fill up quickly. Park City Economic Development Manager Jenny Diersen recommends parking in Richardson Flat and taking the free express bus service.

“Starting in the evenings at about 4:10 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., the 8 Brown that is from Richardson Flat will run every 10 minutes,” Diersen said. “Then from 4:30 p.m. until about 9:50 p.m. from Snow Park back out to Richardson Flat. After those times at about 9:52 p.m. the buses will start running every 20 minutes until 11:12 p.m… If you’re planning on attending those events and you want to know where to go to help with traffic and avoid the traffic in the parking up at Deer Valley, we would strongly promote Richardson Flat.”

Starting around 7 p.m. on competition days, the traffic flow around the Snow Park loop will change.

“Transit goes counterclockwise around the loop, and traffic exits clockwise, so up towards Snow Park and then back out to the Y,” Diersen said. “We’ve done that for several years. This is a program we actually piloted ahead of the 2019 World Championships, and back in the day we’d see people waiting in those parking lots for about two hours with the amount of traffic. And what we’ve seen is once that traffic starts flowing with this new traffic pattern that we’ve been implementing, really that cuts down to about 20 or 30 minutes max.”

The resort has requested a bus lane on Deer Valley Drive leading to the Marsac Avenue roundabout to help get visitors to Snow Park faster. Similar configurations have been used for other special events like the Fourth of July parade. Diersen said this week it’ll be contingent on the weather.

“If it does snow, because it is a UDOT road, we cannot put the bus lane up because of the plows,” she said.

For those who can’t make it to Deer Valley this weekend, the World Cup competition will be streamed live on Outside Watch, the broadcasting platform of Outside Magazine.

World Cup events end Saturday night.

Full schedule:

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Moguls World Cup

2:25 p.m. Women’s Moguls Qualifications

4:45 p.m. Men’s Moguls Qualifications

7:30 p.m. Women’s and Men’s Moguls Finals

8:50 p.m. Awards

Friday, February 2, 2024 – Aerials World Cup

3:30 p.m. Women’s Aerials Qualifications

5:35 p.m. Men’s Aerials Qualifications

7:30 p.m. Women’s and Men’s Aerials Finals

8:40 p.m. Awards

Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Dual Moguls World Cup

4:15 p.m. Women’s and Men’s Dual Moguls Preliminary Rounds

7:30 p.m. Women’s and Men’s Dual Moguls Finals

8:55 p.m. Awards