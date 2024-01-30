Park City Mountain’s Payday lift reopens after daylong closure

UPDATE: Tuesday 1:37 p.m.: Payday is now open, according to Park City Mountain's social media page.

-

The Payday lift shut down Monday shortly after Park City Mountain opened at 9 a.m.

The lift is not operating for “mechanical reasons,” according to an internal email shared with KPCW. It remains closed as of Tuesday afternoon.

An employee ski night was planned on Payday terrain Monday. Due to the closure, the event was limited to the First Time lift and magic carpet.

Park City Mountain has not responded to a request for comment about the closure.

McConkey’s lift at Park City Mountain was temporarily shut down Saturday, leaving skiers and riders on the lift for about half an hour.

For lift updates, follow @PCMtnAlert on X and visit the My Epic app.