Park City Mountain’s Payday lift reopens after daylong closure

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 30, 2024 at 1:14 PM MST
The Payday (left) and Crescent lifts can be seen at the Park City Mountain Village base, Dec. 3, 2023.
Parker Malatesta
The Payday (left) and Crescent lifts can be seen at the Park City Mountain Village base, Dec. 3, 2023.

One of the major lifts out of Park City Mountain Village was closed most of Monday.

UPDATE: Tuesday 1:37 p.m.: Payday is now open, according to Park City Mountain's social media page.

-

The Payday lift shut down Monday shortly after Park City Mountain opened at 9 a.m.

The lift is not operating for “mechanical reasons,” according to an internal email shared with KPCW. It remains closed as of Tuesday afternoon.

An employee ski night was planned on Payday terrain Monday. Due to the closure, the event was limited to the First Time lift and magic carpet.

Park City Mountain has not responded to a request for comment about the closure.

McConkey’s lift at Park City Mountain was temporarily shut down Saturday, leaving skiers and riders on the lift for about half an hour.

For lift updates, follow @PCMtnAlert on X and visit the My Epic app.
Park City Park City Mountain
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
