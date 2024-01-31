Escape room in downtown Park City will close this spring

An escape room is an adventure game with interactive puzzles where a group of people use problem-solving skills and teamwork to find clues to escape the room.

Longtime local Shirin Spangenberg owns the Escape Room in Park City with her husband, Dirk. They have operated the business at the Gateway Center since 2016.

She said they are closing because the landlords will not renew the lease and didn’t make any offers to negotiate rent.

“That's the end of it, yeah, unless somebody wants to buy it and reopen it, and then we would help them reopen it,” she said. “But as of as of March 31, we're going to be done.”

Spangenberg said they are empty nesters; this business has been one of their babies and now it’s time to say goodbye.

Spangenberg said while they may be nearing the end of their run, they decided to build a new room and make it one of the most challenging they’ve created. It’s called the dragon room.

“So what makes it challenging, it’s the puzzles; the level of the puzzles are just a little more challenging,” Spangenberg said. “There's like a logic problem in there and other fun things. Dirk and I have spent the last eight months building this room and it's cool. It looks cool, feels cool, the puzzles are cool and fun.”

Spangenberg says she’s more of a puzzle person while her husband is the engineer. They create the rooms together and love watching the customers enjoy their work.

“And they're not scary, they're meant to be fun and engaging and just a blast,” she said. “Our customers just tell us that's just the most fun. We have people that tell us this is the best thing they've done on their vacation.”

Escape Room Park City is at 136 Heber Ave., but according to the website, the first puzzle to solve is to find the room. Visit KPCW.org for more information.