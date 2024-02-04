Americans secure FIS World Cup podium spots

The biggest names in freestyle skiing converged on Deer Valley for three days of competition this weekend.

Under heavy snowfall Saturday night, dual moguls athletes battled for the podium in front of about 9,000 fans.

On the women’s side, Australia’s Jakara Anthony took home gold, her 11th World Cup win of the season, edging out Wyoming native Jaelin Kauf in a nailbiter race. American Olivia Giaccio took third place.

Park City local Alli Macuga, the 2023 FIS Rookie of the Year, had a tough crash during her race. She wasn’t seriously injured and finished 16th.

In men’s dual moguls, Japan’s Ikuma Horishima and France’s Benjamin Cavet came in first and second in the big final. Dylan Marcellini took third place, his first World Cup podium. Marcellini attended Park City’s Winter Sports School and trains in Utah. Park City native Nick Page was close behind him in fourth place.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association freestyle sport director Matt Gnoza said it was an exciting weekend for the American team.

“When we can bring that training to a crowd of that magnitude and have the type of performances that we had… it makes it feel like it’s all worthwhile,” he said.

Americans performed well during the weekend’s other nights of competition as well.

In aerials Friday night, on the men’s side, Connor Curran earned the silver medal. Winter Vinecki, who trains in Park City, came into the competition as the World Cup leader and emerged the women’s aerials champion.

“The World Cup leader wears the yellow bib, and she was able to not only keep the yellow bib, but she was able to win the aerial event in Deer Valley, strengthening her lead,” Gnoza said. “She’s in the search for the overall globe at the end of March.”

In moguls Thursday night, Olivia Giaccio topped the women’s podium, followed by Jaelin Kauf. Americans dominated the moguls final: Hannah Soar, Alli Macuga, and Kasey Hogg took fourth through sixth places.

Nick Page was the top American on the men’s side, notching a fifth-place finish.

The 2024 Intermountain Health Invitational was held Feb. 1-3 at Deer Valley. The U.S. aerials team will compete in Canada next weekend, while the moguls athletes will head to Kazakhstan in early March.