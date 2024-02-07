Nonprofit PC Tots opens affordable preschool in Park City Library

PC Tots’ new location is in the Park City Library on the third floor where the Park City Cooperative Preschool was for decades. The location provides full-day, year-round education for 3- to 5-year-olds.

Around 50 Park City leaders, residents, parents and kids gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the location’s ribbon cutting. PC Tots Executive Director Sue Banerjee said the organization is excited to support Park City’s workforce.

“They're what make this community thrive. They take care of our trails. They're our first responders. They're our city workers,” she said. “To be able to provide this service so that working parents know their children are in a happy, loving, safe environment is the least we can do.”

Banerjee said the care is also affordable with around 80% of families receiving scholarship support based on their area median income.

Kristine Weller Community members tour PC Tots Park City Library location after a ribbon cutting.

Parent Trevor Hicks is an education coach at PC Tots. He said the new location has allowed the nonprofit to provide care to 20 more children.

“We are on a grant where we have to cap our students at 20 to make sure that we're high quality because anything over that starts to move into the non-high-quality area,” he said.

Tthe library location is open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a full slate of daily activities.

“We have seven different areas for our curriculum that we have planned out to help them learn literacy, social skills, things like that,” Hicks said. “So, we have read-aloud times, we have music and movement, we have outside time, we have lunches, we have a quiet time for two hours.”

While the library location is full, a couple of slots may be available at PC Tots’ other two locations in Prospector. However, the nonprofit still has a waiting list of over 100 students.

Banerjee says they hope to open more locations in Summit County in the future to support the community’s child care needs.