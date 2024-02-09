Park City Mountain, Deer Valley report 40+ inches of new snow in the past week

Park City Mountain is reporting 234 inches of snow so far this winter. The resort’s snow stake, located at an elevation of 9,250 feet, is slightly higher than Deer Valley’s, which has recorded 216 total inches.

Deer Valley Ski Patrol Manager Chris Erikkila said they’ve measured over four feet of new snow in the past week.

Woodward Park City, which measures at a much lower 6,500 feet, has 105 inches of snow on the season.

As is typical, Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon leads the way for all Utah resorts, with 366 inches. That ranks sixth for all ski areas in the entire world. Neighbor Snowbird has recorded 332 inches. Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon has recorded 312 inches, with Solitude just behind at 292 inches.

Snowbasin claims 215 inches, and Sundance Mountain Resort reports 180 inches.

All the new snow this week means avalanche danger, particularly at upper elevations in the backcountry. But Utah Avalanche Center forecaster Greg Gagne said people should be aware in even lower areas.

“For folks that are out walking their dogs or snowshoeing, you want to make sure that you’re not underneath a steeper slope above you,” Gagne said. “We’re not talking about a significant avalanche danger at those low elevations, but we’re typically not used to it. So just keep that in mind, and if you feel like you’re below a steep slope, and maybe even seeing some roller balls or some loose snow sloughing, kind of an indicator that there could be an avalanche.”

With all the new snow, Utah’s snowpack is now 15% ahead of median levels for this time of year.