More snow could coat the Wasatch Back this week
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the Wasatch Mountains.
Snow is expected to move into northern Utah tonight with a period of heavy mountain snow Thursday morning.
The Park City area could see up to six inches of accumulation by Friday with higher elevations receiving between 8-16 inches of new snow.
Road Weather Alert: Northern Utah Mountain/Canyon Road Snow For Thursday.
Traction laws may be in effect during the storm.