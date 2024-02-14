© 2024 KPCW

More snow could coat the Wasatch Back this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:44 PM MST
Parker Malatesta
People shoveling a road in Old Town Park City after a snowstorm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the Wasatch Mountains.

Snow is expected to move into northern Utah tonight with a period of heavy mountain snow Thursday morning.

The Park City area could see up to six inches of accumulation by Friday with higher elevations receiving between 8-16 inches of new snow.

Traction laws may be in effect during the storm.
Park City
