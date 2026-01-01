Park City Mountain reopens uphilling on Homerun

Park City Mountain spokesperson Bailey Quinn said reopening uphill terrain took “careful coordination” this winter because of the unseasonably dry and warm weather.

“Until recently, mountain operations equipment was required to use portions of the designated uphill route, which would not have allowed for safe uphill travel,” she said.

Uphill travel is now open, and free, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. A new stoplight on the bridge above Homerun will be green when uphilling is open and red when it’s closed.

Skiers and riders can hike up to Angle Station on Homerun and the Lower Silver Skis run. The downhill route is the same, in reverse.

Straying from Homerun or Lower Silver Skis is prohibited. Numerous hazards exist outside normal operating hours on the mountain, including winch cats, buried snowmaking hoses and avalanche bombs.

The resort says another common infraction is bringing dogs. Service dogs are allowed.

Climbers are asked to stay on climber’s left during the ascent and to wear a headlamp and high-visibility clothing.

Also new this year, the resort has set up text alerts for uphillers. To sign up, text “uphill” to (435) 244-1769.

Park City Mountain's full uphill policy is online.