Second candidate enters Pinebrook, Jeremy Ranch council seat race

The current Park City Board of Education member announced her candidacy for Summit County Council Dec. 31.

Meredith Reed is running as a Democrat in District 5, covering lower Pinebrook, Jeremy Ranch and Summit Park. That means she’s taking on incumbent Democrat Canice Harte.

“I really believe that our system works best when we have dialogue and conversation, and when we give the voters choices, and we have so many well qualified people in this community to serve,” she told KPCW. “I also really think it's important to help be a role model, lift those people up and provide information and inspiration and really have a good conversation with our voters.”

Reed said in a campaign announcement that the county’s housing, transportation and future planning issues require collaboration.

She says her background in the private and public sectors have prepared her for that. Reed was formerly the chair of the Summit County Democratic Party.

Her school board term runs out at the end of 2026, and her district covers the area north of Interstate 80 from Jeremy Ranch to Silver Creek Estates. Reed says she has had a “phenomenal experience.”

“It has really just shown me how critical it is to listen to our voters, to be in line with what their priorities and needs and values are, and when that isn't happening, that's not good for whatever organization — or the community,” Reed said. “The leadership skills I've been cultivating throughout my career, but also the very real, lived experience from serving on the school board is exactly what will serve best on county council.”

The Jeremy Ranch resident was previously a chaplain in the Air Force before working with the Wounded Warrior Project and for the defense consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton.

She has also been a real estate agent and investor at Keller Williams and Coldwell Banker.

Additional candidates can still file to run for the District 5 seat. The filing window runs from 8 a.m. Jan. 2 until 5 p.m. Jan. 8.

A general election candidate will be selected by a vote of delegates at the next Summit County Democratic Convention. The general election is Nov. 3, 2026.

The other open council seat on the 2026 ballot is District 4, covering the rest of the central Snyderville Basin.