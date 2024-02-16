Presidents Day business closures and Park City blackout dates

Epic Local passes are blacked out Presidents Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday. [Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.] But not Monday.

And Deer Valley Resort is offering early lift load through Monday, with chairs spinning at 8 a.m. The resort says single day tickets are sold out and Ikon Pass reservations are full through Monday.

The Park City MARC and Basin Rec. Field House will be open regular hours through the holiday weekend.

State liquor stores are closed Monday along with post offices and no mail will be delivered.

Summit County and Park City libraries are also closed on Presidents Day.

And Wasatch and Summit County government buildings are as well.

In Summit County, Republic Services will collect trash on Monday. Wasatch County trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Have something to add to the list? Email news@kpcw.org.