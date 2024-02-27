Cardboard derby to bring community competition and fun to Park City

Racers with cardboard sleds bound by nothing more than duct tape, twine and paint will slide their way to glory at the derby Saturday.

Park City Recreation’s Spencer Madanay said they created the event last year to bring the community together with some friendly competition.

“We really had inspiration last year of creating an event that got people outside, get some creative juices flowing.”

Madanay said the derby’s maiden run had some memorable moments.

“A group of six adults show up, set up a table, have a charcuterie board have some drinks very early in the morning and they had an incredible Safari Jeep as a sled," he said. "It got us all excited for the rest of the day.”

Teams are encouraged to build outside the box... with medals for most creative, farthest sled, fastest sled, judge’s choice and best wipeout. Park City Recreation is still working with community partners on other prizes.

To keep things safe, all participants must wear helmets.

“After watching last year, it probably wouldn't be a terrible idea to have some sort of cushion at the bottom. So maybe a pillow," Madanay said. "But you know, we were able to avoid any injuries last year.”

Each sled can have up to four riders and each team must register online and pay a $30 fee. Teams can race in Youth Group 1 for 5- to 10-year-olds, Youth Group 2 for 11- to 15-year-olds or in the Adult Group for 16-year-olds and up. Teams will be put into the division of the oldest rider.

The derby is Saturday, March 2, at the Park City Sports Complex’s ice arena hill. Around 22 teams have signed up so far. Madanay said they’re hoping for around 60 in the derby.

Here's a link to sign up.