Park City police search for suspects after $140,000 fur coat stolen from Main Street store

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 29, 2024 at 3:31 PM MST
The stolen coat.
The Park City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a coat worth thousands was stolen from a store on Main Street.

A Russian sable fur coat valued at $140,000 was stolen from Sitka Fur Gallery Tuesday, at the center of Park City’s Main Street.

The business is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and the return of the coat.

Detectives are asking for help identifying two people recorded on the store’s cameras:

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact police dispatch at (435) 615-5500.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
