Park City police search for suspects after $140,000 fur coat stolen from Main Street store
The Park City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a coat worth thousands was stolen from a store on Main Street.
A Russian sable fur coat valued at $140,000 was stolen from Sitka Fur Gallery Tuesday, at the center of Park City’s Main Street.
The business is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and the return of the coat.
Detectives are asking for help identifying two people recorded on the store’s cameras:
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact police dispatch at (435) 615-5500.