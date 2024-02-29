Park City police search for suspects after $140,000 fur coat stolen from Main Street store

A Russian sable fur coat valued at $140,000 was stolen from Sitka Fur Gallery Tuesday, at the center of Park City’s Main Street.

The business is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and the return of the coat.

Detectives are asking for help identifying two people recorded on the store’s cameras:

1 of 3 — pd229244.jpg The suspects. Park City Police Department 2 of 3 — pd229243.jpg The suspects. Park City Police Department 3 of 3 — pd229242.jpg The suspects. Park City Police Department

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact police dispatch at (435) 615-5500.