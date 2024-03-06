Vail’s Epic Pass prices set new highs for 2024-2025 season

The price of a full Epic Pass next winter is $982. That eclipses the previous high of $979 set in the 2020-2021 season.

Park City Mountain is the only resort in Utah on the Epic Pass. The product has unlimited access to the dozens of other resorts owned by Vail, including Canada’s Whistler Blackcomb, Colorado’s Breckenridge and California’s Heavenly. It also has seven days at Telluride and admission to ski areas in Europe and Japan.

The price of an Epic Local Pass, which has unlimited holiday-restricted access at Park City, also went up 8% to a new high of $731.

Vail Resorts cut Epic Pass prices by 20% for the first winter following the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, prices have gradually increased each year.

Discounts are available for active military and veterans.

For those looking to ski only a few days next winter, the Epic Day Pass has customizable options for short visits.

Traditionally, pass prices increase later in the spring. Vail hasn’t announced an exact date yet, but last year prices went up after Memorial Day.

The Epic Pass has historically been cheaper than Alterra Mountain Company’s Ikon Pass, which last year sold for more than $1,000. Alterra has not said when Ikon passes will go on sale for next winter.

Learn more at epicpass.com.