Savor the Summit could be canceled amid lawsuit

Savor the Summit, a longtime dinner party down Main Street catered by local restaurants, might not happen this June.

The feast’s organizer, Park City Restaurant Association, is facing a lawsuit for an incident back at the 2022 event.

According to a legal complaint filed in July 2023 in Third District Court, a Florida woman stepped into an “uncovered utility access hole” on Main Street, causing her to twist her ankle and scrape her knee.

Court documents state the woman’s ankle swelled up to the size of a golf ball, and that she was “in so much pain that she was unable to finish her meal at Shabu which cost $548.62.”

Park City Municipal is also named in the lawsuit. It closes Main Street to all vehicles so the family-style tables can line the road for the blocks-long meal.

Citing negligence, the woman is seeking damages from the city and restaurant association. Park City has denied the allegations in court. A trial has not been scheduled.

According to information shared with KPCW, there is a possibility Savor the Summit may not happen in 2024 because the association is working to finalize a new insurance agreement amid the lawsuit.

A representative for the association said they cannot commit to an official date, or guarantee the event will take place.

They plan to make a final decision no later than April 1 on if the event can go on this summer.

Savor the Summit is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 22.