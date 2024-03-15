© 2024 KPCW

Utah ski resorts announce closing dates as spring skiing draws near

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 15, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Park City Mountain's annual pond skimming competition, spring 2023.

Deer Valley Resort announced Friday it will extend its winter season another week.

Skiers will be able to enjoy the slopes through April 21.

Park City Mountain plans to close April 14, depending on snow conditions. Woodward has not said when it will stop lifts yet.

In the Cottonwood canyons, Alta’s last day is April 21 and Snowbird will stay open through Memorial Day weekend.

Solitude hopes to make it to May 12 and Brighton has not yet announced a closing date.

Farther south, Powder Mountain closes April 7 while Brian Head extended its season through May 5.

All closing dates are subject to change.
