Park City Police stop dozens of cars in operation to reduce Main Street traffic

In just four hours, Park City Police stopped 47 vehicles on Main Street last weekend, more than 10 cars an hour, in an effort to prevent visitors and rideshare operators from dropping off passengers in the thoroughfare… backing up traffic.

Park City Police spokesperson Lt. Jay Randall said officers worked to educate drivers about what’s ultimately a safety issue.

“By kind of just allowing this to happen all the time, it creates a hazard for not only the people who are getting out of the car, but the people that routinely walk across and cross on Main Street,” Randall said.

Park City police recorded a 65% increase in traffic citations in 2023. Randall attributed that to the funding the department received to support a new officer focused on street patrol.

Park City has designated drop and load zones for vehicles. Those include Bob Wells Plaza, the 9th Street turnaround, the Brew Pub parking lot and Swede Alley in front of KPCW’s studio and the liquor store.