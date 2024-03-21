© 2024 KPCW

Mine-era Silver King storage building collapses near Bonanza lift

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 21, 2024 at 4:42 PM MDT
The heavy slab was too much for this old storage building.
Sally Elliott
The heavy slab was too much for this old storage building.

The structure was not considered historically significant.

Although the storage building dates back to Park City’s mining days, Sally Elliott with the Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History said it wasn’t on the nonprofit organization’s list of structures to save.

“It had, probably, very little relationship to mining. It was not a very instructive building,” Elliott said. “It was just there.”

The building was close to Bonanza lift, but it is not the iconic Silver King headframe skiers and riders see from the maze.

The storage building was used after the mine had closed, and Elliott said a new garage door was installed at some point. That’s where it collapsed.

“It was a heavy, heavy snow load,” Elliott said. “And it was the snow load that collapsed it.”

Not only was the building not on the Friends’ priority list, Elliott says her organization had recommended Park City Municipal tear it down about five years ago.

Any work on it now will likely happen after the snow melts. Park City spokesperson Clayton Scrivener said in a statement the city will collaborate with mining history advocates and owners to determine the best path forward.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
