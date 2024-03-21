© 2024 KPCW

Olympics update, transportation projects headline Park City-Summit County meeting

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:33 AM MDT
Park City's Marsac Building.
Parker Malatesta
Park City's Marsac Building.

Park City and Summit County officials will get an update on potential Olympic plans and discuss regional transportation at a joint meeting Friday.

The Park City and Summit County councils will convene at the Marsac Building Friday for a joint meeting at 9 a.m.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton is scheduled to share an update about the 2034 Winter Games bid. A delegation from the International Olympic Committee will visit Park City next month ahead of an election to award the Games this summer.

The two councils will then move to discuss transportation matters. Officials will learn the results of a study analyzing the best places for regional park and ride lots used to bus visitors and workers to ski resorts and Main Street.

They will also get new information on the Utah Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct the I-80 Kimball Junction interchange.

No public comment is scheduled.

The full agenda and a link to attend the meeting virtually can be found here.
Tags
Park City Park City CouncilSummit County Council
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta