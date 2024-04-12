© 2024 KPCW

Ruth’s Chris Park City closed until further notice after kitchen fire

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:38 PM MDT
Fire crews outside Hotel Park City.
KPCW
Fire crews outside Hotel Park City.

A restaurant at Hotel Park City is closed until further notice after a fire Thursday evening.

The Park City Fire District was called to the Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on state Route 224 and Thaynes Canyon Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a kitchen fire at the restaurant.

Battalion Chief Sean Briley said fire crews arrived to find a lot of smoke.

Employees said they believed the fire was contained but crews found flames above the ceiling that took several hours to put out.

Fire crews are investigating what sparked the blaze in the cooking area.

No injuries were reported and damage costs are unknown at this point.

The restaurant has not said when it plans to reopen.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
