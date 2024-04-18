Park City wants input on MARC pool upgrade, new City Park building

Last year the Park City Council allocated funds to upgrade the pools at the PC MARC and rebuild the City Park building near Miners Hospital.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the aging lap and leisure pools at the MARC have had significant maintenance issues, including broken pipes, in recent years.

“We’re looking to put both the leisure pool and the lap pool down in the area where the current lap pool is,” Fisher said. “Our hope is that while those pools are under construction, we could keep the leisure pool operational next summer.”

Construction could start this fall and stretch into next year. The city council budgeted $6 million for the aquatic facilities. $15 million will go to the new City Park building, which Fisher said will boost summer camp capacity by 50 children.

Park City Municipal A rendering of the new City Park building.

“The current building is about 4,500 square feet, and we’re looking at a building that is about 15,000, so significantly bigger,” he said. “The nice thing about the proposed building is that it’s all one floor.”

Fisher said the construction for the new building could begin as soon as the fall of 2025, with the goal of finishing in one year.

“When that building is done, that will be used on a year-round basis. There are some pretty large spaces in there that will enable us to move some programming out of the MARC… An example for that would be some archery and tumbling classes that we hold in the gymnasium, so by relocating those, that will actually free up some critical indoor space for us.”

Plans for the MARC pools and the new City Park building still need to be approved by the Park City Planning Commission.

Renderings of both projects and a link to share feedback with the city can be found here.