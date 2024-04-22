Free 'Let’s Talk' training this week

Now, the training is being run through Park City's Mountain Mediation Center.

Leadership Class 29 rolled out its “Let’s Talk” training a year ago as its class project. In just a couple of hours, participants learn to engage in meaningful conversations that build connection and community. Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee says she was happy to take over the training, once the Leadership class ended.

“Our mission statement is to prevent conflict, resolve disputes and build an inclusive community and as part of that, we had existing communications trainings,” Lee said. “So, this really complemented our existing selection of communications training.”

The training takes place Wednesday, April 24 at the Blair Education Center at Park City Hospital from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It's a quick, fast-paced interactional training that is fantastic” she said. ”Everybody that's gone through it, we've just had nothing but positive reviews on it. It goes through four basic communication skills: active listening, self-awareness, finding common ground and communicating to connect, instead of convincing.”

Lee says participants will learn and reinforce communication skills that foster self-awareness, build common ground and improve listening skills.

The training was made possible by a grant from the Park City Rotary which sponsored two community-wide free training courses this year.

“It makes a lot of sense to us in terms of what one of their [Park City Rotary] basic pillars is peace, promoting peace. And providing community members the with these communication skills is an awfully good start.”

To keep this an ongoing program, Lee says they’ll be bringing in volunteer trainees who will learn to run the trainings in the future.

“That's one of our internal goals is to build our capacity,” she said. “So, this can go, you know, spread throughout the community. We will be using a facilitator, who is training with a facilitator, who has done this many times. We're really trying to make this a community-based module.”

Registration is required for Wednesday’s training.