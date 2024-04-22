‘Living legacy’ of ‘02 Games the focal point of IOC visit, official says

The IOC’s Future Host Commission toured sites in Salt Lake City, Park City and Midway earlier in April ahead of a potential award of the 2034 Olympics this summer.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton was one of the guides on the tour.

“What was really great to see was showcasing to them our absolute high level of preparedness, world class facilities, and how compact and close proximity all of our proposed venues are,” Hilton said. “But what they were most impressed with was the warmth and welcoming nature of our people.”

Hilton said the IOC was also impressed with the strength of Utah’s facilities from the 2002 Olympics.

“Not only are the facilities open and 100% being proposed to be reused for next Games, but the amount of activities that are happening," he said. "And in every stop that we went to, there were elected officials, mayors, county councilmembers, Olympians from the past and young people today who are using them to train and have their big aspirations play out. So they were struck by that.”

In May the IOC’s Future Host Commission will decide whether or not to recommend Salt Lake City as host of the 2034 Winter Games.

The city is only the preferred host identified by the IOC for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

The official Games award could be granted on July 24, or Pioneer Day, ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.