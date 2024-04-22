© 2024 KPCW

Man arrested after filming in women’s restroom at No Name Saloon

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:00 PM MDT
Outside the No Name Saloon on Park City's Main Street.
Parker Malatesta
Outside the No Name Saloon on Park City's Main Street.

Police arrested a man at Park City’s No Name Saloon after staff reported him filming in the women’s bathroom over the weekend.

An employee told Park City Police a man was putting his phone under the stall divider in the women’s restroom at No Name Saloon Saturday evening and recording video.

According to a probable cause statement, police arrested the 35-year-old man as he was leaving the bar shortly after midnight.

During a search, police found a blue Motorola phone in a black case as well as marijuana and cocaine in his possession.

The probable cause statement lists offenses of voyeurism (recording) and drug possession.

The man was released from the Summit County Jail Sunday on the condition he doesn’t return to No Name.

Charges haven't been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Park City Police spokesperson Lt. Jay Randall declined to comment further, citing a pending investigation.
