Man arrested after filming in women’s restroom at No Name Saloon

An employee told Park City Police a man was putting his phone under the stall divider in the women’s restroom at No Name Saloon Saturday evening and recording video.

According to a probable cause statement, police arrested the 35-year-old man as he was leaving the bar shortly after midnight.

During a search, police found a blue Motorola phone in a black case as well as marijuana and cocaine in his possession.

The probable cause statement lists offenses of voyeurism (recording) and drug possession.

The man was released from the Summit County Jail Sunday on the condition he doesn’t return to No Name.

Charges haven't been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Park City Police spokesperson Lt. Jay Randall declined to comment further, citing a pending investigation.