Park City Film to host ‘Dune: Part 2,’ inspiring Navajo Nation cycling movie screenings

In partnership with the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, Park City Film is hosting a free screening of “In the Dirt” April 25 at 7 p.m. The film follows former pro cyclist Scott Nydam and a group of Navajo cyclists as they bring cycling to the Navajo Nation. The group wanted to share the positive mental and physical effects of cycling with their friends, but no bike shops existed anywhere within the 28,000 square miles of indigenous land. Executive Director Katy Wang said it’s an inspiring film.

“The bike kind of becomes the modern-day horse, if you will, of just how do you get out into the outdoors and appreciate this enormous amount of land that is part of the Navajo Nation, and kind of reconnect to the land,” she said.

A panel of community leaders and Nydam will discuss the film after the viewing.

Park City Film will also host screenings of “Dune: Part 2” April 26 to 28. It’s a continuation of the first movie “Dune” released in 2021 based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 award-winning science fiction novel. The story revolves around the control of a desert planet called Arrakis, which holds the only source of the resource “spice” used to fuel interstellar travel. The second part resumes on Arrakis with Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, hiding in the desert.

“The second one is way better, way more detailed in terms of storyline, and kind of where it goes and setting you up for, you know, subsequent films,” Wang said. “Just one of those films that you absolutely need to see on the big screen.”

Park City Film also wants to hear from the community how to improve audience experiences. In partnership with 40 other independent theaters and film organizations conducting a national survey, Park City Film is asking patrons to fill out a 12-minute survey before April 28.