Park City planners delay vote on new Deer Valley lift

The proposed lift would pick up skiers at the confluence of the Ontario and Trump runs and travel to Park Peak, where Deer Valley plans to build a new lodge and gondola connection as part of its major terrain expansion.

Six people spoke during a public hearing Wednesday, with two skiers speaking in support. Others criticized the proposal, citing concerns about skier traffic and the aesthetic beauty of Park Peak.

Deer Valley Vice President of Mountain Operations Steve Graff said the new high-elevation beginner terrain offered by the lift would ease congestion on the Ontario run.

Several planning commissioners requested that Deer Valley return to the next meeting with more information about how the resort plans to reduce the project’s impact on wildlife.

Commissioner Laura Suesser also asked for more details about the lift’s alignment in relation to the soon-to-be-built gondola, which will connect to the new East Village base in Wasatch County.

Deer Valley is aiming to build ten new lifts by winter 2025-2026.

The lift under consideration by Park City officials Wednesday is the resort’s only expansion lift outside Wasatch County, which approved plans for the nine other lifts years ago.