Deer Valley expansion lift up for final approval

The proposed lift would connect to the top of Park Peak and offer over 4 miles of new high elevation beginner trails. The lift’s base terminal would be located where the Ontario and Trump runs meet.

The project is part of Deer Valley’s major expansion, which involves building ten new lifts and opening a new base along U.S. 40 in Wasatch County by winter 2025-2026.

The Park City Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the resort’s application at its meeting Wednesday.

The other nine expansion lifts are across the Wasatch County line and fall under the jurisdiction of the Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA. Those lifts have already been approved.

The city’s planning department is recommending prohibiting fencing and adopting construction requirements to limit the impact on local wildlife. The project area is identified as a “crucial” wildlife habitat by the Utah Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says several species, including moose, rocky mountain elk, and mule deer, make their home there.

A public hearing is scheduled for the lift project.

On Wednesday the commission could also approve plans to build a new 6,000 square-foot maintenance building at the Park Meadows Golf Course. The golf course is also proposing to add twenty employee parking spaces.

The meeting agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.