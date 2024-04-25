Deer Valley plans June 14 summer opening

Deer Valley will be open for bike season daily beginning June 14 through Labor Day.

The resort will then operate a Friday-Sunday schedule before closing for summer operations September 22.

The Mountain Biking Twilight Series, which offers lift service from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday evenings, will return this summer from June 18 through August 20.

Silver Lake Express, Sterling Express, and Homestake are the only lifts that run during the summer.

Deer Valley also offers miles of hiking-only trails out of Silver Lake village (trail map).

More details are available at deervalley.com.

Park City Mountain plans to begin summer operations June 8.