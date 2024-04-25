© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley plans June 14 summer opening

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 25, 2024 at 3:15 PM MDT
Parker Malatesta

With ski season now over, Deer Valley is switching gears to summer mode.

Deer Valley will be open for bike season daily beginning June 14 through Labor Day.

The resort will then operate a Friday-Sunday schedule before closing for summer operations September 22.

The Mountain Biking Twilight Series, which offers lift service from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday evenings, will return this summer from June 18 through August 20.

Silver Lake Express, Sterling Express, and Homestake are the only lifts that run during the summer.

Deer Valley also offers miles of hiking-only trails out of Silver Lake village (trail map).

More details are available at deervalley.com.

Park City Mountain plans to begin summer operations June 8.
Tags
Park City Deer Valley Resort
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta